Urgent Search for ‘High Risk’ Missing Man Last Seen at McDonald’s

Greater Manchester Police have initiated an immediate search for a missing man, Robert, aged 28, who has been classified as ‘high risk’. Last seen at a McDonald’s in the West One Retail Park, Eccles, on January 3, Robert’s disappearance has sparked serious concerns for his well-being. The police issued an appeal for assistance after sharing CCTV footage that captured Robert at the fast-food restaurant around 3:09 am.

A Desperate Search for Robert

Described as having brown hair, a medium build, and last seen wearing a black tracksuit top with black trainers, Robert’s sudden disappearance has triggered an urgent operation within the Greater Manchester Police. The release of the CCTV footage from McDonald’s is part of a concerted effort to locate him and ensure his safety.

Public Appeal for Information

The police are calling upon the public to aid in their search. Anyone with any information regarding Robert’s location is urged to contact the Greater Manchester Police immediately. The magnitude of this situation is underlined by the police’s growing apprehension for his safety, and the public’s assistance could prove pivotal in this pressing investigation.

How to Help

Greater Manchester Police have provided a contact number, 0161 856 7619, for anyone who may have knowledge of Robert’s whereabouts. When contacting, individuals are asked to quote the log number 385 of 03/01/2024. The public’s cooperation in this matter could play a significant role in ensuring Robert’s well-being and safe return.