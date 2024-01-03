en English
Crime

Urgent Search for ‘High Risk’ Missing Man Last Seen at McDonald’s

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Urgent Search for ‘High Risk’ Missing Man Last Seen at McDonald’s

Greater Manchester Police have initiated an immediate search for a missing man, Robert, aged 28, who has been classified as ‘high risk’. Last seen at a McDonald’s in the West One Retail Park, Eccles, on January 3, Robert’s disappearance has sparked serious concerns for his well-being. The police issued an appeal for assistance after sharing CCTV footage that captured Robert at the fast-food restaurant around 3:09 am.

A Desperate Search for Robert

Described as having brown hair, a medium build, and last seen wearing a black tracksuit top with black trainers, Robert’s sudden disappearance has triggered an urgent operation within the Greater Manchester Police. The release of the CCTV footage from McDonald’s is part of a concerted effort to locate him and ensure his safety.

Public Appeal for Information

The police are calling upon the public to aid in their search. Anyone with any information regarding Robert’s location is urged to contact the Greater Manchester Police immediately. The magnitude of this situation is underlined by the police’s growing apprehension for his safety, and the public’s assistance could prove pivotal in this pressing investigation.

How to Help

Greater Manchester Police have provided a contact number, 0161 856 7619, for anyone who may have knowledge of Robert’s whereabouts. When contacting, individuals are asked to quote the log number 385 of 03/01/2024. The public’s cooperation in this matter could play a significant role in ensuring Robert’s well-being and safe return.

Crime United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

