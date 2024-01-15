Urgent Search for Endangered Man in Gresham, Oregon

The Gresham Police Department in Oregon is in an ardent search for Richard Haws, a 27-year-old man deemed to be at risk. Haws was last sighted exiting a medical facility situated in the 4000 block of NE Division Street in Gresham around 5 p.m. on a Sunday. His sudden disappearance has stirred the law enforcement to issue an urgent plea for help in tracing his whereabouts.

Details of the Missing Person

Richard Haws is described as being around 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing roughly 215 pounds. He was last seen donned in a black jacket, a gray sweater, black pants, and a unique pair of mismatched shoes - one silver and the other black. The specific details of his appearance have been provided to assist the public in identifying him and to expedite the ongoing search efforts.

Call for Public Assistance

The police have underscored the gravity of the situation by providing contact details and encouraging anyone with information about Haws's current location to promptly reach out. The public is urged to immediately dial 911 or the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333. The police department stresses that any piece of information, no matter how trivial it may seem, could be crucial in ensuring Haws's safety and swift return.

In this hour of uncertainty, the Gresham Police Department reiterates its commitment to the protection and safety of its citizens and expresses hope that Richard Haws will be located soon.