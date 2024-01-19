Urgent Search for Critically Missing 79-Year-Old Man in Virginia Beach

Virginia State Police, in collaboration with Virginia Beach police, have launched a search for Benjamin Tellez, a 79-year-old man who has been declared critically missing. Tellez was last seen departing from his residence on Slalom Drive in Virginia Beach on January 18, 2024, around 3 p.m. It is believed that he may be driving a green 2012 Toyota Camry bearing the license plate WMR4552.

Concerns for Tellez's Well-being

Authorities have expressed significant concern for Tellez's well-being, stating that his disappearance poses a genuine threat to his health and safety. Standing at about 5'7'' and weighing 215 lbs., Tellez is of a robust build. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen dressed in black sweatpants and a black shirt.

Vehicle Spotted on Flock Camera

The green Toyota Camry, which Tellez is suspected to be driving, was last sighted on a flock camera installed on Armory Drive in Franklin at approximately 8 a.m. This has added a critical lead in the ongoing search for the missing septuagenarian.

Public Appeal for Information

With the growing concern for Tellez's safety, the police are appealing to anyone with information regarding his location or the green 2012 Toyota Camry to come forward. The vehicle's Virginia license plate, WMR4552, could be a crucial detail in spotting it. Officials have urged the public to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department with any pertinent information.