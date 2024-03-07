Urgent Search for At-Risk 12-Year-Old Samuel Lee Johnson in Southwest Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department has initiated an urgent search for Samuel Lee Johnson, a 12-year-old boy considered at-risk after his recent disappearance in southwest Bakersfield. Last seen on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in the 4000 block of Madrid Avenue, Johnson is a first-time runaway, prompting widespread concern for his safety.

Community Call to Action

Authorities describe Samuel Lee Johnson as a Hispanic male, 4'11" tall, weighing approximately 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black and brown sweater, blue jeans, and was carrying a green backpack. The Bakersfield Police Department is reaching out to the community, urging anyone with information about Johnson's location to come forward and contact them at (661) 327-7111.

The Urgency of Finding Samuel

Given Johnson's status as a first-time runaway and his young age, the police and community members are deeply concerned for his well-being. Search efforts are being intensified, with law enforcement and volunteers combing the area where he was last seen and beyond. The Bakersfield community is on high alert, working together in hopes of a safe return for the young boy.

How the Public Can Help

Members of the public are encouraged to keep an eye out for anyone matching Johnson's description and to report any sightings or information that could lead to his location. Social media platforms are being utilized to spread awareness of the situation, with the community urged to share posts and flyers related to the search. The collective effort is crucial in widening the search and bringing Samuel Lee Johnson back to safety.