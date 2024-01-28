Winston-Salem Police Issue Urgent Appeal to Locate Missing Endangered Person

Urgent and heartfelt appeals reverberate across Winston-Salem as the local Police Department fervently seeks public assistance in locating an endangered missing person - the 76-year-old Larry Harvey. He was last seen leaving his residence, his destination being the Family Dollar store on Waughtown Street.

A Detailed Description

Harvey is described as a man of moderate stature, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was sporting a dark blue hat adorned with the letter 'D', a matching dark blue coat, a floral print V-neck sweater, khaki pants, and gray Reebok shoes.

An Elevated Concern

Adding to the urgency of this search is the troubling report that Harvey suffers from a cognitive disorder. This critical detail significantly raises the stakes, making it imperative to locate him as swiftly as possible.

Public Call to Action

The police department, in their earnest search for Harvey, have made available various contact information for anyone who might have knowledge of his current whereabouts. This includes the direct line to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Crimestoppers, and an additional line for Spanish-speaking individuals.