Urgent Public Appeal in Search for Missing Boston Teenager Wenxin Zheng

The Boston Police Department is fervently seeking the public’s help in the arduous search for a missing 14-year-old, Wenxin Zheng. The young girl was last seen on Friday, January 12, 2024, around 5 p.m. near Washington Street in the bustling Chinatown area.

Dressed in a black jacket and black pants, she mysteriously vanished, leaving the community anxious and authorities on high alert.

A City on Edge

Wenxin Zheng, a student at the prominent John D. O’Bryant School, is known to frequent Newbury Street, Downtown Crossing, and Castle Island. Furthermore, she has established connections in Quincy, MA, expanding the geographical scope of her possible whereabouts. The sudden disappearance of a young girl has put the city on edge, stirring up a collective surge of concern and determination to ensure her safe return.

Community to the Rescue

Authorities are urging anyone with any scrap of information, trivial as it may seem, to come forward. Calls can be made to 911 or the A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-6150. The case underscores the paramount importance of community support in such critical scenarios. The strength of a community is often measured in moments of crisis, and it’s in such moments that Bostonians are banding together, proving their mettle.

Anonymity Ensured for Tipsters

For those who wish to remain anonymous, provisions have been made. Individuals can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). This consideration for privacy could potentially coax out hesitant informants, thereby widening the net of information for the investigators. The Boston Police Department is relying heavily on these community tips to piece together the puzzle of Wenxin Zheng’s disappearance and ensure her safe return.