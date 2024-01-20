Urgent Manhunt in Port Townsend for Missing Infant and Alleged Kidnapper

In a nerve-wracking turn of events, an urgent manhunt is underway in Port Townsend, Washington, for a less than one month old infant alleged to be with Jordan T. Sorensen, a man wanted for questioning in connection with kidnapping, criminal mistreatment, and reckless endangerment charges. The Port Townsend Police Department has voiced concerns about Sorensen's ability to provide essential life necessities for the infant, heightening the urgency of the situation.

Concerns About the Infant's Well-being

The safety of the infant is of paramount concern, with the police department expressing fears about the child's well-being in Sorensen's custody. The fact that Sorensen is believed to be actively trying to evade law enforcement has increased the concern for the child's safety. A pickup order has been issued by the Jefferson County Superior Court, granting law enforcement officials the right to take custody of the child once found, in order to safeguard their well-being.

Sorensen's Description and Last Known Location

Sorensen was last sighted at Kah Tai Park in Port Townsend. He is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 220 pounds. His distinctive features include blue eyes and blonde hair. Notably, he was seen wearing a brown Carhart jacket and carrying a dark-colored backpack. The police have reason to believe that he might be hiding in the wooded areas surrounding Port Townsend.

Call to the Public for Assistance

The Port Townsend Police Department has made a public plea for assistance. Anyone with information regarding Sorensen's whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or JeffCom at 360-344-9779 immediately. The public's cooperation can play a pivotal role in ensuring the safe return of the infant to the authorities.