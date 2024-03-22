Urgent Manhunt in Paris: Police Seek Francis Clark, Armed with Ax and Evading Arrest

Paris Police Department has launched an extensive search for Francis Clark, 33, of West Paris, after a routine stop revealed he was carrying an ax and wanted for failing to appear in court. Despite an initial release due to no immediate law violation, his identity and outstanding warrant later prompted a city-wide manhunt, incorporating advanced technology and K-9 units but to no avail.

Initial Encounter and Escalation

During a routine patrol on Tuesday night along Elm Hill Road, Paris police officers encountered Clark. He refused to identify himself but was initially allowed to proceed as he hadn't breached any laws. It was only after this encounter that authorities identified Clark and discovered an active warrant for his arrest.

An attempt to detain him was made, involving the use of a taser, yet Clark managed to evade capture. The search was temporarily suspended due to adverse weather conditions, with police deeming Clark not an immediate threat to public safety.

Intensified Search Efforts

With daylight, the Paris Police Department intensified their efforts to locate Clark. Utilizing a K-9 squad in town for training and drone technology, they scoured the area. Despite these efforts, Clark remained at large, last spotted on Route 26 in West Paris Wednesday afternoon. The police have called upon the public to assist by reporting any sightings of Clark, emphasizing the urgency and potential danger he poses.

Community Alert and Response

The incident has prompted a heightened sense of alertness within the West Paris community. Local residents are advised to maintain vigilance and report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately. The Paris Police Department reassures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure community safety, emphasizing the importance of public cooperation in apprehending Clark.

This situation underscores the unpredictable nature of routine police stops and the challenges law enforcement faces in ensuring public safety. As the search continues, the community remains hopeful for a swift resolution, with Clark's capture ensuring the safety and peace of West Paris residents.