Texas Authorities Seek Public Help to Locate Assault Suspect Wallace

In the heart of Nacogdoches, Texas, law enforcement officials are on a relentless pursuit, seeking assistance from the public to capture a fugitive. The man in question is 33-year-old Jabora Dewayne Wallace, who has been charged with two grave offenses: assaulting a woman and a teenager.

The incident, which jolted the tranquility of the small town, took place on December 19th at a residence on CR 808. Authorities report that Wallace allegedly struck a woman multiple times using a piece of wall flashing, a sharp-edged material typically used in construction. The onslaught did not stop there; Wallace is also accused of assaulting a 13-year-old with the same object. Both victims, though shaken, survived the ordeal, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

A Community on High Alert

Despite their determined efforts, deputies were unable to apprehend Wallace, who remains at large. Prompted by the urgency of the situation, law enforcement officials have issued two arrest warrants for him. The first is for assault family violence with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and the second for injury to a child, a third-degree felony. Further charges against Wallace are pending, deepening the severity of his alleged crimes.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is leaving no stone unturned in their quest to bring Wallace to justice. They are offering a reward for information that leads to his arrest. In a bid to cast a wider net, they are encouraging anyone with knowledge of Wallace's whereabouts to step forward and contact them at 936-560-7777. For those who wish to remain anonymous while doing their civic duty, they can submit their tips to Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO or through their website at ncstips.com.