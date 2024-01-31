Urgent Manhunt for Missing Milwaukee Teenager, Romell Antonio Brown

Amid the bustling evening routines of a typical Tuesday, a teenage boy vanished from Milwaukee's North 75th Street. The Milwaukee Police Department is now frantically soliciting public aid in locating the critically missing 15-year-old, Romell Antonio Brown. Brown's sudden disappearance has sent ripples of unrest through the city, fueling an urgent manhunt.

Details of the Disappearance

It was approximately 10 p.m. when Brown was last seen in the vicinity of the 9200 block, a stone's throw away from the Harbor Pointe Apartments. The teenager, known for his distinctive small afro on top with the sides cut short, seemingly vanished into thin air. The urgent hunt for Brown has since seen the city's law enforcement agencies working round the clock, racing against time.

Identification and Public Appeal

Standing at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds, Brown has dark brown eyes and black hair. His last known attire was a black zip-up style hoodie paired with black Adidas pants and white and black shoes. The Milwaukee Police Department has provided the public with specific contact information, urging anyone with potential leads on Brown's whereabouts to step forward.

Channels to Report Leads

The public can reach out to the Milwaukee Police Department-District Four or the Sensitive Crimes Division during the day. The Criminal Investigations Bureau takes over the investigation during nightfall. The police's appeal for public assistance underscores the critical nature of Brown's disappearance and the race against time to ensure his safe return.