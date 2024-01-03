en English
Crime

Urgent Manhunt for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect Darrell Esau in Central Arkansas

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:20 pm EST
Urgent Manhunt for 'Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Darrell Esau in Central Arkansas

On the early hours of January 3, 2024, the U.S. Marshals Service issued an urgent public appeal in the hunt for 31-year-old Darrell Esau, a man wanted for a spate of crimes that has put the central Arkansas region on high alert. Esau, who is considered ‘armed and dangerous’, faces charges that include a terroristic act, aggravated residential burglary, and possession of firearms, painting a picture of a man with little regard for the law and public safety.

Profile and Crimes

Described as a 5’10” tall African-American male, weighing around 160 pounds, Esau has black hair and brown eyes. His alleged involvement in crimes, particularly shootings in Sherwood and Little Rock, has prompted multiple felony warrants for his arrest from various agencies, including one out of Jacksonville.

A Clear and Present Danger

The severity of the crimes Esau is accused of, coupled with his suspected possession of firearms, has led authorities to consider him a significant threat to the community. This is not a man who has merely crossed the line; he is alleged to have jumped it entirely, endangering lives and disrupting the peace of central Arkansas.

Public Assistance Crucial

In their pursuit of Esau, the U.S. Marshals Service is emphasizing the imperative role of the public in his capture. They are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward immediately, underlining the significance of community assistance in nabbing a suspect who poses a potent threat due to his alleged criminal activities and potential for violence.

Crime Law United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

