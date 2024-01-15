Urgent Manhunt: 40-Year-Old Colin Edwards Missing from Birkenhead

The Woodchurch community of Birkenhead is currently on high alert as police continue their urgent manhunt for Colin Edwards, a 40-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday, January 11th. Edwards, who was last sighted around 7 am at a Woodchurch address, has sparked considerable concern due to his sudden and unexplained disappearance.

Reports of Sighting

Adding a twist to the puzzling situation, there have been claims of a sighting of Edwards in the Arno on Ingestre Road in Oxton on Saturday, January 13th. This potential lead has yet to be solidly confirmed, but it has broadened the scope of the ongoing investigations.

In a bid to exhaust all possible channels, the search for Edwards has been extended beyond Birkenhead to areas where he is known to have connections. These include Chester and North Wales, regions he has previously had ties with, and where he could potentially have sought refuge.

Police Description

To aid in the identification process, Merseyside Police have released a detailed description of Edwards. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a large build. His last known attire consisted of a light brown and grey puffer jacket, black baggy trousers, and black boots. The police force has requested the public’s assistance in this matter, urging anyone who spots Edwards to immediately dial 999 for his safety.