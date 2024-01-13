Urgent Investigation After Rape and Robbery Incident in Liverpool

An urgent police operation is in effect following a disturbing incident in the early hours of Saturday, where a man in his 30s fell victim to a brutal rape and robbery near the St John’s Gardens war memorial in Liverpool. The crime, which occurred at approximately 4:30 am, was perpetrated by another male who subsequently fled the scene towards the Lime Street railway station.

A Call to the Public

Merseyside Police have sprung into action, cordoning off the vicinity of the crime and initiating comprehensive enquiries. The force has urged the public to cooperate, appealing for any information or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident. An emphasis has been placed on the necessity of community involvement in aiding the pursuit of justice.

The Police Response

Chief Inspector Dave Currie, representing Merseyside Police, has accentuated the gravity with which the police view such heinous acts. He has assured the public of the force’s unwavering commitment to apprehend the culprit and provide justice for the victim. The force’s dedication extends beyond the immediate investigation, with a promise to treat all reports of rape and sexual assault with utmost seriousness.

Support for Victims

Merseyside Police have also reached out to other victims of rape or sexual assault, encouraging them to step forward. The force has pledged the support of their specialist Unity Team, providing a safe and confidential environment to report such incidents. Anonymous reporting is also available through Crimestoppers, ensuring that every victim has access to justice without fear of reprisal.