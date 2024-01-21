Urgent Call for Security Upgrade in Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria, a pressing call for the modernization of security measures has been voiced. Dr. Rufus Ebegba, Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), expressed the urgency in adopting contemporary security strategies to address the burgeoning insecurity in the FCT and surrounding areas.

Urgent Need for Security Upgrade

Dr. Ebegba underscored the necessity for strategic investments in cutting-edge security equipment, including Armoured Personnel Carriers, surveillance helicopters, armored motorcycles, and utility vehicles for patrols and offensive operations. His call for an upgrade in the security apparatus comes as a response to the escalating security threats and a dwindling public confidence in safety.

Recognizing Existing Efforts

While acknowledging the efforts of the police and other security bodies in apprehending criminal figures and rescuing kidnap victims, Dr. Ebegba emphasized that these actions, although commendable, are not sufficient to fully address the growing insecurity. He stressed the pressing need to protect lives and property, accentuating that security is a shared responsibility.

Citizens' Role in Security

He encouraged citizens to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the authorities. His call to action serves as a reminder to the public that their proactive involvement in maintaining security is equally crucial. Amid a backdrop of heightened security threats, this demand for collective vigilance further underscores the need for strategic and modern security measures.