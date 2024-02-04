Urgent Appeal: Maryland Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Missing Man

The Prince George's County Police Department in Maryland has issued an urgent public alert in the search for 54-year-old Richie Hawkins, who has inexplicably vanished without trace. The community has been urged to assist by providing any information they may have regarding Hawkins' whereabouts to the police.

Details of Disappearance

Hawkins was last seen on Wednesday, January 31, around 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Brinkley Road in Temple Hills. His sudden disappearance has raised alarm as he has not been seen or heard from for several days, an unusual pattern for the individual known to his community.

He is described as a 6-foot-4 man weighing approximately 300 pounds. His last known attire consisted of jeans, a grey jacket, and a grey baseball cap. The police have not provided any additional details about his disappearance, maintaining a focused effort on locating the missing man.

Community's Role in the Search

In their appeal, the Prince George's County Police Department has urged anyone with information on Hawkins or his whereabouts to contact them. They encourage individuals to reach out to the Department’s Oxon Hill, Division IV Investigative Section at the contact number provided.

The community's role in such efforts is crucial, as every lead, no matter how small, can potentially assist in finding Hawkins and ensuring his safe return.

Stay Connected for Updates

The disappearance of Richie Hawkins is a reminder of the essential role that community members play in assisting law enforcement, and a call to remain vigilant and supportive in the face of such incidents.