Urgent Appeal for Missing Grays Man, Tadeusz Ceiniewicz

In the wee hours of January 21st, a 65-year-old man, Tadeusz Ceiniewicz, has been reported missing from Grays, Essex. The man, distinguishable by his grey hair, large build, and lack of teeth, was last seen wearing just his boxers. Tadeusz, who speaks only Polish, has become a subject of an urgent public appeal initiated by the Essex Police.

Urgent Appeal for Help

The police, in their attempt to find Tadeusz, have turned to the public, asking for their assistance. They've implored residents in the area to search sheds and outbuildings where Tadeusz may have taken refuge. This elderly man's disappearance in such scant clothing has heightened the police's concern for his welfare, making this an urgent matter.

Searching for a White Ford Fiesta

Alongside the public appeal, the police are also on the lookout for the driver of a white Ford Fiesta van who may have seen Tadeusz on Crammavill Street around the time he vanished. The appeal to this driver is crucial, as they could potentially provide vital information that could lead to Tadeusz's whereabouts.

Contacting the Police

Essex Police are urging anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward. They have requested anyone who knows anything to contact them immediately by calling 999 and quoting incident 315 of January 21. The urgency of this case cannot be overstated, and any leads are invaluable in ensuring Tadeusz's safe return.