Crime

Urgent Appeal for Missing 67-Year-Old Surrey Man

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:48 am EST
Urgent Appeal for Missing 67-Year-Old Surrey Man

In an urgent appeal, the Hampshire Constabulary has reported a 67-year-old man, named Kevin from Woking, Surrey, missing. Rising concerns for his welfare have led the police to issue a public plea for assistance. Kevin was last sighted at his residence on Monday, January 1, 2024, and there has been no trace of him since.

Details on Kevin’s Appearance

Kevin is described as a white man, easily recognisable with his grey hair and medium-framed brown glasses. He was last seen wearing teal-coloured jogging bottoms, black slip-on style canvas shoes, and an unidentified coloured top. The lack of clarity on his clothing choice for the top has slightly complicated the search.

Possible Location and Vehicle

The police conjecture that Kevin might have travelled to the Andover area, a detail gathered from a post by Test Valley Cops on Facebook. He is likely to be driving a brown Citroen C4, with the registration number LC72HPZ. This piece of information might prove crucial in tracking him down.

Urgency and Public Appeal

What’s concerning about Kevin’s disappearance is that he does not carry a mobile phone. This lack of personal communication equipment has raised the stakes in his search. Surrey Police are appealing to anyone with knowledge of Kevin’s location to come forward and contact them, using the reference PR/45240000589. The situation’s gravity is underscored by this particular plea.

Crime United Kingdom
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

