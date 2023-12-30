Urgent Appeal for Information on Missing 14-Year-Old Leah Mullins

In a surge of anxiety and mounting fears, the small community of Sherston, near Malmesbury, is grappling with the unsettling disappearance of a 14-year-old resident, Leah Mullins. Last seen on December 29, Leah’s sudden vanishing has instigated an urgent police appeal and a frantic search for any leads that could shed light on her whereabouts.

Details of the Disappearance

Leah was last noted at around 7:30 PM, entering a dark-colored, older estate car near the Angel Pub on Sherston High Street. Her attire at the time – blue fleece shorts and a white Bambi t-shirt – is etched in the minds of those searching for her. Notably, she was without a coat, adding to the increasing concern for her welfare given the winter season.

A Vulnerable Child

Described as a vulnerable child, Leah’s blonde hair, usually worn loose, marks her distinctive appearance. Authorities fear that she may appear confused or upset, augmenting the urgency of the situation. The growing concern for Leah’s safety is palpable, with her family and the entire community on tenterhooks, awaiting any news of her safe return.

An Appeal for Information

Detective Inspector Debbie Hatch, leading the investigation, has issued an appeal for a certain individual who may hold crucial information. The man, seen walking two small white dogs on Sherston High Street around the time Leah was last seen, is urged to come forward. A direct appeal has also been made to Leah herself, urging her to contact them and confirm her safety. The public has been encouraged to contact the police immediately with any information, by calling 999 and quoting log 263 of December 29.