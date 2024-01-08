en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Barbados

Urgent Appeal: Barbados Police Search for Missing 76-Year-Old Orsan DeFreitas

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:58 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:19 pm EST
Urgent Appeal: Barbados Police Search for Missing 76-Year-Old Orsan DeFreitas

In an urgent appeal to the public, the Barbados police are currently on the hunt for 76-year-old Orsan DeFreitas, a resident of 15 Clapham Park, St Michael, who has been conspicuously absent since 11 a.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024. DeFreitas, who is known for his frequent and extended absences from home, is described as a man of slim build, standing at approximately five feet tall, with a brown complexion.

Distinctive Physical Characteristics

DeFreitas can be distinguished by his distinctive physical attributes: an oval head; a prominent nose; drooping shoulders; grey hair; and a beard and moustache. His soft-spoken nature further renders him distinct. Last seen, he was attired in a pair of white three-quarter pants featuring a polo horse emblem, a black T-shirt bearing the Nike brand, navy blue crocs, and an orange peak cap.

Frequent Haunts

Known to be a familiar figure at Nelson Street and Reed Street in The City, DeFreitas is noted for his habitual absences from home that span extended durations. He is also recognized as an outpatient at the Psychiatric Hospital, hinting at possible mental health concerns that add an additional layer of urgency to his disappearance.

A Plea for Assistance

The Barbados police have earnestly requested that anyone with information pertinent to DeFreitas’ whereabouts contact the District ‘A’ Police Station, Police Emergency, Crime Stoppers, or any police station in a bid to expedite his safe return. The authorities’ appeal underscores the critical importance of public assistance in instances such as these.

0
Barbados Crime
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Barbados

See more
2 hours ago
Princess Margaret Secondary School Reopening Delayed for Urgent Renovation
The much-anticipated physical reopening of Princess Margaret Secondary School, situated in Six Roads, St Philip, Barbados, will see a delay of a week. The Ministry of Education, Barbados, revealed this unfortunate news citing urgent renovations required on one of the school’s buildings as the reason for the postponement. The decision, necessary to safeguard the health
Princess Margaret Secondary School Reopening Delayed for Urgent Renovation
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
7 hours ago
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
Barbados Government to Tighten Diplomatic Passport Eligibility Criteria
7 hours ago
Barbados Government to Tighten Diplomatic Passport Eligibility Criteria
Barbados Ministers Clarify Stance on Work Permit Applications Amidst Public Concern
2 hours ago
Barbados Ministers Clarify Stance on Work Permit Applications Amidst Public Concern
Late Night Shooting in Coverley Terrace: A Community Seeks Justice
2 hours ago
Late Night Shooting in Coverley Terrace: A Community Seeks Justice
Barbados: The Winter Haven Drawing Tourists Worldwide
4 hours ago
Barbados: The Winter Haven Drawing Tourists Worldwide
Latest Headlines
World News
Aaron Farrugia Respects PM's Decision After Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Government Renewal
3 mins
Aaron Farrugia Respects PM's Decision After Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Government Renewal
Tindalls' Attendance at Equestrian Event Highlights Royal Influence in Sporting Circles
3 mins
Tindalls' Attendance at Equestrian Event Highlights Royal Influence in Sporting Circles
Taylor Swift's Reaction to Golden Globes Joke Sparks Conversation
5 mins
Taylor Swift's Reaction to Golden Globes Joke Sparks Conversation
Unyielding Support for Trump Ahead of Crucial Iowa Caucuses
7 mins
Unyielding Support for Trump Ahead of Crucial Iowa Caucuses
Community Efforts and Government Initiatives: A United Front for Maternal Health
7 mins
Community Efforts and Government Initiatives: A United Front for Maternal Health
Parking Lot Melee Erupts at Tennessee Titans Game in Nashville
8 mins
Parking Lot Melee Erupts at Tennessee Titans Game in Nashville
Peter Dutton Criticizes Prime Minister Over Proposed ADF Recruitment Policy Change
9 mins
Peter Dutton Criticizes Prime Minister Over Proposed ADF Recruitment Policy Change
AAP Proposes Congress Seat-Sharing for Lok Sabha Elections
9 mins
AAP Proposes Congress Seat-Sharing for Lok Sabha Elections
Scottish Mother's Severe Accident in Tenerife Spurs Fundraising Campaign
9 mins
Scottish Mother's Severe Accident in Tenerife Spurs Fundraising Campaign
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
4 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
13 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
13 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app