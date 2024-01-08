Urgent Appeal: Barbados Police Search for Missing 76-Year-Old Orsan DeFreitas

In an urgent appeal to the public, the Barbados police are currently on the hunt for 76-year-old Orsan DeFreitas, a resident of 15 Clapham Park, St Michael, who has been conspicuously absent since 11 a.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024. DeFreitas, who is known for his frequent and extended absences from home, is described as a man of slim build, standing at approximately five feet tall, with a brown complexion.

Distinctive Physical Characteristics

DeFreitas can be distinguished by his distinctive physical attributes: an oval head; a prominent nose; drooping shoulders; grey hair; and a beard and moustache. His soft-spoken nature further renders him distinct. Last seen, he was attired in a pair of white three-quarter pants featuring a polo horse emblem, a black T-shirt bearing the Nike brand, navy blue crocs, and an orange peak cap.

Frequent Haunts

Known to be a familiar figure at Nelson Street and Reed Street in The City, DeFreitas is noted for his habitual absences from home that span extended durations. He is also recognized as an outpatient at the Psychiatric Hospital, hinting at possible mental health concerns that add an additional layer of urgency to his disappearance.

A Plea for Assistance

The Barbados police have earnestly requested that anyone with information pertinent to DeFreitas’ whereabouts contact the District ‘A’ Police Station, Police Emergency, Crime Stoppers, or any police station in a bid to expedite his safe return. The authorities’ appeal underscores the critical importance of public assistance in instances such as these.