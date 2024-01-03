en English
Crime

Urgent Alert: Dawson County Teen, Jeffery Bost, Missing Since December 29

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Urgent Alert: Dawson County Teen, Jeffery Bost, Missing Since December 29

In an urgent appeal to the community, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a ‘Be On the Lookout’ alert for Jeffery Colton Bost, a 15-year-old boy who went missing on December 29. His absence was first noted in Dawson County where he had reportedly absconded from his caretaker’s supervision at the Holiday Inn Express located in Dawsonville.

Jeffery Bost’s Disappearance

Jeffery Bost, described as a young boy of 5 feet 9 inches height, weighing around 130 pounds, with brown hair and striking green eyes, was last seen clad in black pants, a black hoodie, white tennis shoes, and was carrying a black backpack. He had allegedly collected his belongings before his disappearance, leading authorities to believe that the young boy had intentionally run away.

Public Assistance Sought

The local authorities are now relying on the public’s help to find the missing teen. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office has requested that anyone with any information regarding Jeffery’s whereabouts, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward and contact Investigator Ward at the provided phone number. Every piece of information is crucial in these circumstances and could potentially lead to the safe return of the missing boy.

Priority: Ensuring Jeffery’s Safety

The primary concern for everyone involved in this search operation is to locate Jeffery Bost and ensure his safety. As time progresses, the urgency to find him increases. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is committed to doing everything they can to locate Jeffery and bring him safely back home. They are urging everyone to keep their eyes open and report any potential sightings of the missing boy.

Crime
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

