Urbana Woman Sentenced to House Arrest for Aggravated Battery

In a recent court ruling, 20-year-old Nikya L. Humbles of Urbana has been sentenced to 94 days of house arrest, two and a half years of probation, and 100 hours of public-service work. Furthermore, a mental-health evaluation has been mandated, with a requirement for Humbles to follow any recommended treatments.

An Unexpected Attack

The charges against Humbles stemmed from an incident on November 1 at the Jackpot Deli in southeast Urbana. In a shocking act of violence, Humbles stabbed a man in the back, inflicting a 1-inch gash on his left shoulder. The entire act was captured on the store's surveillance footage, which was later used as evidence in court.

Despite the Assistant State's Attorney recommending an eight-year prison sentence, Humbles's defense attorney proposed probation instead. Champaign County Judge Roger Webber, who presided over the case, ultimately granted the request for probation. Humbles was also credited for the 86 days she had already served in jail.

Adding a layer of complexity to the case, Humbles had already been on probation at the time of the stabbing incident. This was due to a previous guilty plea for aggravated domestic battery in June.