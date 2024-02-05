Urbana Man Sentenced to Probation for Sexual Assault of Minor

In a verdict that has stirred significant debate, Champaign County Judge Roger Webber sentenced Luis O. Sosa-Mejia, a 26-year-old man from Urbana, to four years probation for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl back in October 2020. The conviction was delivered by a jury for the charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Twisted Night of October

The night of the incident saw Sosa-Mejia providing liquor to the victim and her friends, a move that resulted in the victim blacking out. She was later discovered by her boyfriend in a house under construction, with Sosa-Mejia present. The assault came to light following this discovery, with the victim having no memory of the encounter.

Under the Grindstone

During the ensuing police interview, Sosa-Mejia confessed to having sex with the underage girl. Initially, he claimed that he believed she was older. The court heard Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher argue for a prison sentence of five to seven years, pointing to Sosa-Mejia’s lack of remorse and a prior, dismissed charge of aggravated battery.

Judge's Take

Sosa-Mejia's attorney, Ruth Wyman, made a case for probation, referencing his Honduran background where the age of consent is 15 and his claimed ignorance regarding Illinois' age of consent being 17. Judge Webber, however, concluded that even if the girl had been of consenting age, her intoxication level made it impossible for her to give informed consent. He did, however, rule a prison sentence unnecessary.

As part of his sentence, Sosa-Mejia is required to register as a sex offender for life and adhere to the related stipulations. He has since lodged a notice to appeal his sentence, having initially faced a possible three to seven years in prison for the felony charge. Sosa-Mejia was credited for 495 days served.