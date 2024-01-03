en English
Crime

UPS Store Employees in Abilene Prevent a $30,000 Scam Targeting Elderly

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:13 pm EST
On the eve of Christmas at The UPS Store in Abilene, Texas, the usual holiday bustle turned into an exercise of civic responsibility. An elderly customer, with a bewildered expression, was about to ship a worn-out pair of shoes via next-day air — an act that alarmingly rang the bells of potential fraud targeting seniors. The store owner, Lisa Jackson, and her alert team didn’t take this lightly. They promptly contacted the Abilene Police Department’s Fraud Division, setting in motion a series of events that unraveled a $30,000 scam.

Unmasking the Deception

Detectives on the case made an astonishing discovery. Hidden inside the seemingly innocent pair of shoes was a stash of $30,000 in cash — a life-changing amount for most, poised on the precipice of vanishing into the hands of merciless fraudsters. The elderly man had been duped into believing he had won the lottery in New York. However, there was a catch: he was required to pay taxes upfront before he could lay hands on his supposed winnings.

A Growing Concern

This incident is not an isolated case, but a sinister part of a larger, troubling trend in Abilene. The city has seen a shocking spike in frauds and scams aimed at the elderly. In fact, losses reported by seniors due to such scams have shot up by 84% in 2022 compared to the previous year. The magnitude of this problem underscores the urgency of addressing this issue and protecting our vulnerable populations.

Community Vigilance: A Strong Defense

The prompt action by The UPS Store employees serves as a powerful testament to the role of community vigilance in combating such frauds. Their actions prevented a significant loss for the elderly customer and brought to light a hard truth about the prevalence of such scams. In response, the Abilene Police Department, in conjunction with local news outlets, is actively working to educate the public. They offer tips and information on fraud prevention, aiming to arm citizens with the knowledge to protect themselves and their loved ones from falling prey to such schemes.

Crime
