UP Police Adds Payal Maheshwari to Most Wanted Women Gangsters List, Announces ₹25,000 Reward

In a significant move by the Uttar Pradesh police, Payal Maheshwari, the wife of the late gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva, has been declared one of the state's most wanted women gangsters, with a reward of ₹25,000 for her arrest. This announcement came from senior officials in Muzaffarnagar, spotlighting Payal's involvement in criminal activities under the U.P. Gangsters Act since April 2023, marking her as a significant figure in the state's underworld alongside other notorious individuals like Afsha Ansari and Shaista Parveen.

Rising Through The Ranks

Payal Maheshwari's notoriety within Uttar Pradesh's criminal circles has escalated following her husband's death, with her name now featuring prominently on the most wanted list. She has been on the run since being booked under the stringent U.P. Gangsters Act. Her addition to this list aligns her with other infamous women linked to the state's mafia, including Afsha Ansari and Shaista Parveen, who have also been evading capture. The police's efforts to clamp down on these figures underline the extensive network and influence wielded by these women within the criminal underworld.

Enforcement and Escalation

The Muzaffarnagar police's announcement is part of a broader crackdown on organized crime in the region. In April 2023, a commercial complex owned by Payal was sealed under the provisions of the Gangsters Act, indicating the authorities' determination to dismantle the financial foundations of these criminal enterprises. This move followed a series of arrests and actions against members of Jeeva's gang, reflecting a systematic approach to combating gang-related activities. The police's relentless pursuit of these individuals showcases a committed strategy to erode the influence of gangsters in Uttar Pradesh.

Family Ties and Criminal Allegiances

The legacy of Jeeva's criminal empire casts a long shadow, with his family members, including Payal, deeply enmeshed in the operations. Despite Jeeva's death in June 2023, his family remains a focal point of police investigations, underscoring the intricate connections between personal relationships and criminal undertakings. The ongoing manhunt for Payal Maheshwari, coupled with the actions against other family members, highlights the complex dynamics at play within these criminal networks and the challenges faced by law enforcement in dismantling them.

The inclusion of Payal Maheshwari on Uttar Pradesh's most wanted list represents a critical step in the state's ongoing battle against organized crime. By targeting the financial and logistical networks that support these enterprises, the police aim to disrupt the operations of some of the region's most notorious criminals. As the search for Payal and her associates continues, the outcome of these efforts will likely have significant implications for the future landscape of organized crime in Uttar Pradesh.