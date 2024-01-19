Unyielding Pursuit of Justice: 48-year-old Indianapolis Cold Case Resolved

Unfolding a narrative of unquenchable commitment to justice, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has cracked a 48-year-old cold case, tracing its roots back to a chilling event in 1975. The case involved the harrowing abduction and assault of three young girls, Kandice Smith, Sheri Rottler Trick, and Kathie Rottler, who were hitchhiking on the night of August 19, 1975. A seemingly ordinary station wagon driven by a white male turned into an unfathomable nightmare as the girls were driven past their destination, assaulted, and left for dead in a cornfield in Greenfield.

The Unresolved Past

Despite the girls' survival and a composite sketch of the assailant, the case went cold, devoid of any charges. It was a haunting testament to a monstrous crime that remained unpunished, leaving a gaping wound in the hearts of the victims and a dark mystery in the annals of the IMPD.

The Breakthrough

Fast forward to 2018, the dormant case was stirred back to life with IMPD reopening the investigation, fueled by a relentless pursuit of justice and advancements in technology. Collaborating with other agencies including the Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency, a meticulous operation was set into motion to dissect the DNA evidence left decades ago.

Justice Prevails: The Closure

By 2021, a potential suspect was linked to the evidence. In a groundbreaking revelation in 2023, the services of DNA Labs International in Florida were enlisted, and genetic genealogy was used to finally unmask the assailant. The man behind the ghastly crime was identified as Thomas Edward Williams. However, Williams had died in a Texas prison in 1983, long before justice could catch up to him.

The resolution of this case underscores the unyielding resolve of law enforcement agencies to hold criminals accountable, regardless of the time lapse. It is a testament to their dedication, the advancements in forensic science, and the power of collaborative efforts. The funding for this crucial genealogy testing was provided by Audiochuck, an Indianapolis-based media company, demonstrating the critical role of cross-sector partnerships in solving complex cases. The closure of this case has brought a semblance of justice for the victims, proving that time may pass, but the pursuit for truth will remain unwavering.