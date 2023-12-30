en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Unveiling the Nexus: Organized Crime, Migration, and Poverty

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:17 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:25 am EST
Unveiling the Nexus: Organized Crime, Migration, and Poverty

In an intricate web of crime, socio-economic issues, and desperation, organized criminal organizations have found a lucrative opportunity. Hugo Acha, a security expert, recently shed light on how these groups leverage migration and poverty to fuel their operations. According to Acha, drug trafficking and human trafficking serve as the primary engines of organized crime. These illicit activities not only perpetuate poverty but also drive migration, thereby creating a self-feeding cycle that benefits criminal outfits.

Exploitation of Vulnerabilities

These criminal groups, adept at exploiting the vulnerabilities of impoverished communities, collaborate with smugglers, commonly referred to as ‘coyotes.’ They capitalize on the desperate circumstances many individuals find themselves in, offering them escape routes that often lead to even graver dangers. The intertwining of organized crime with migration and poverty underscores the complex challenges that society and law enforcement face in their quest to dismantle these criminal networks and safeguard at-risk populations.

(Read Also: Samsung Ushers in a New Era of Television Technology)

Migration: A Lucrative Business for Organized Crime

The surge in migration, particularly to the United States, has proven to be a profitable venture for organized crime. Shadowy agents charge exorbitant sums to guide individuals to the southern U.S. border, exploiting their desperation and hope for a better life. The article also highlights a case involving a former Customs and Border Protection officer facing charges for smuggling undocumented aliens, drawing attention to the depth of infiltration by these entities into official structures.

(Read Also: Next City Celebrates 20 Years of Urban Policy Reporting)

Afghanistan: A Case Study in Resource Exploitation

While the nexus between organized crime and socio-economic issues is globally prevalent, a distinct example can be seen in the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan. Cut off from international aid, the militant group has turned to the country’s natural resources, particularly coal, to generate revenue. This strategy, however, has sparked increased taxes and prices on coal exports, triggering public outcry and leading Pakistan to reconsider its coal purchases. The scramble for control over natural resources has also ignited infighting within the Taliban ranks, underscoring the challenges of transitioning from funding insurgency through mining to behaving like a government to generate revenue.

In conclusion, the interplay between organized crime, migration, and poverty presents a formidable challenge. Unraveling this intricate web will require comprehensive strategies that address not only the criminal aspects but also the underlying socio-economic issues driving them.

Read More

0
Crime
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nicaragua's Crackdown on Catholic Church: At Least Nine Priests Arrested

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard-Anderson: From Prison to Advocacy

By BNN Correspondents

Double Homicide in Lod City: A Grim Picture of Rising Violence

By Shivani Chauhan

Fatal Shooting Incident Involving Chilean Detective Raises Questions on Law Enforcement Protocols

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Tragic Christmas Eve Assassination of Broadcast Journalist Hilary ...
@Crime · 13 mins
The Tragic Christmas Eve Assassination of Broadcast Journalist Hilary ...
heart comment 0
Gypsy Rose Blanchard: From Imprisonment to Freedom

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Gypsy Rose Blanchard: From Imprisonment to Freedom
Theft of Christmas Presents: An International Crime Spree

By Geeta Pillai

Theft of Christmas Presents: An International Crime Spree
EFCC Apprehends 16 Internet Fraud Suspects in Kaduna

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

EFCC Apprehends 16 Internet Fraud Suspects in Kaduna
Young Couple Found Shot Dead in San Antonio: A Community in Shock

By Salman Akhtar

Young Couple Found Shot Dead in San Antonio: A Community in Shock
Latest Headlines
World News
De'Aaron Fox Ignites Sacramento Kings' Remarkable Comeback Victory Over Atlanta Hawks
37 seconds
De'Aaron Fox Ignites Sacramento Kings' Remarkable Comeback Victory Over Atlanta Hawks
Indonesia to Levy Additional Tax on E-cigarettes from 2024 Amid Health Concerns
1 min
Indonesia to Levy Additional Tax on E-cigarettes from 2024 Amid Health Concerns
Texas Longhorns Score Commanding Victory Over UNC Greensboro
2 mins
Texas Longhorns Score Commanding Victory Over UNC Greensboro
Power, Control, and Sports Administration: A Deep Dive into Indian Sports Governance
2 mins
Power, Control, and Sports Administration: A Deep Dive into Indian Sports Governance
Roope Hintz's Hat Trick Clinches Victory for Dallas Stars in NHL Showdown
2 mins
Roope Hintz's Hat Trick Clinches Victory for Dallas Stars in NHL Showdown
Auburn Tigers vs. Maryland Terrapins: A Showdown of Ambition at the Music City Bowl
4 mins
Auburn Tigers vs. Maryland Terrapins: A Showdown of Ambition at the Music City Bowl
The Year of Challenges: A Look Back at the United States in 2023
5 mins
The Year of Challenges: A Look Back at the United States in 2023
Indian Javelin Throwers Redefine Global Expectations: The Neeraj Chopra Effect
5 mins
Indian Javelin Throwers Redefine Global Expectations: The Neeraj Chopra Effect
Supriya Sule Criticizes BJP's Treatment of Devendra Fadnavis
5 mins
Supriya Sule Criticizes BJP's Treatment of Devendra Fadnavis
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
13 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
53 mins
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app