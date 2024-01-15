en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Unveiling the Cruel Scam Targeting UK Pet Owners

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:13 am EST
Unveiling the Cruel Scam Targeting UK Pet Owners

A chilling scam has unfolded, targeting pet owners across the United Kingdom. Fraudsters, exploiting the vulnerability of distraught pet owners, are demanding hefty ransoms for the safe return of missing pets. This cruel scheme is largely perpetrated via social media and lost pet forums, where posts about missing dogs and cats serve as leads for these scammers.

The Modus Operandi

The con artists, after identifying their potential victims, resort to threatening and aggressive phone calls. They claim to have the missing animals in their possession and lay down a non-negotiable ransom for their safe return. The demanded amounts range from £500 to £2000, and the victims are threatened with harm to their pets if they dare to involve the police or fail to meet the ransom demands.

The Harrowing Impact

Regions such as Greater Manchester and Cumbria have been particularly hard hit, with Cumbria alone reporting over 200 victims of this scam. The stories of these victims paint a grim picture of the situation. One man from Greater Manchester was left in a state of shock when he received a fraudulent demand of £2000 for the return of his missing Yorkshire terrier. In another case, a woman from Wigan was ruthlessly told to pay £500, or her beloved missing cat would be lost forever.

Apprehending the Culprits

The most significant arrest in relation to these scams so far involves one Brandon Woolveridge. Convicted on nine counts of blackmail and one count of theft, he was sentenced to 44 months in prison. However, the issue is far from resolved, with numerous such fraudsters still at large. Authorities have urged pet owners to exercise caution when dealing with calls about their missing pets, recommending meeting callers in public places and not alone.

0
Crime Pets United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
5 mins ago
Unruly Passenger Assaults Flight Attendant, Forces American Airlines Flight Diversion
On an otherwise routine American Airlines flight, turbulence of a different kind struck when a man assaulted a flight attendant, causing the flight to be diverted to Amarillo, Texas. The man’s belligerent behavior didn’t stop there as he continued his aggressive acts by kicking and spitting on the police officers who were dispatched to handle
Unruly Passenger Assaults Flight Attendant, Forces American Airlines Flight Diversion
Man Charged Over Alleged Disruption Plot at London Stock Exchange
14 mins ago
Man Charged Over Alleged Disruption Plot at London Stock Exchange
Leicester Man, Paul Price, Jailed After Assaulting Officers in a Disturbing Incident
17 mins ago
Leicester Man, Paul Price, Jailed After Assaulting Officers in a Disturbing Incident
Illegal Immigrants Apprehended in Terengganu: Highlighting Malaysia's Ongoing Immigration Challenge
5 mins ago
Illegal Immigrants Apprehended in Terengganu: Highlighting Malaysia's Ongoing Immigration Challenge
Prominent Chef Fined for Cocaine Procurement: A Cautionary Tale
6 mins ago
Prominent Chef Fined for Cocaine Procurement: A Cautionary Tale
Koloa Man Surrenders After Allegedly Assaulting Officer: A Case of Community-Assisted Apprehension
8 mins ago
Koloa Man Surrenders After Allegedly Assaulting Officer: A Case of Community-Assisted Apprehension
Latest Headlines
World News
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
13 seconds
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: "Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
42 seconds
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: "Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
2 mins
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
5 mins
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
5 mins
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
5 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
Louisiana Homeowners Set for New Property Tax Break Amid Revenue Concerns
5 mins
Louisiana Homeowners Set for New Property Tax Break Amid Revenue Concerns
Andy Murray Ousted From Australian Open: A Defining Moment for Two Careers
5 mins
Andy Murray Ousted From Australian Open: A Defining Moment for Two Careers
Looming Financial Crisis Threatens Local Councils in England
6 mins
Looming Financial Crisis Threatens Local Councils in England
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
5 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
6 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app