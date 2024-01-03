en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Unveiling ‘Inventing Anna’: A Con Artist’s Tale of Ambition and Deception

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Unveiling ‘Inventing Anna’: A Con Artist’s Tale of Ambition and Deception

Inventing Anna, a Netflix miniseries, unveils the intriguing saga of Anna Delvey, a persona crafted meticulously by Anna Sorokin, a Russian-born con artist. Sorokin, masquerading as a rich German heiress, managed to infiltrate the upper echelons of New York society. The narrative, steeped in ambition, deception, and the potent influence of social media, is a riveting exploration of wealth, privilege, and the American dream’s magnetic pull.

The Illusion of Wealth and the Reality of Deception

Anna Sorokin’s tale became the talk of the town following a detailed New York Magazine article that shed light on her audacious exploits. The miniseries, while rooted in real events, takes artistic liberties to enhance its storytelling. The actual Anna Sorokin lived a life of opulence under the pretense of a trust fund, frequenting upscale hotels, dining at high-end restaurants, and mingling with socialites. All the while, she was attempting to secure substantial loans and investments based on her fabricated identity.

Legal Consequences and the ‘Soho Grifter’

Sorokin’s foray into the art world and her attempts to extract substantial loans from banks and individuals eventually led to her downfall. In 2017, she was apprehended and faced charges for grand larceny and theft. Thus, the woman who had fooled New York’s high society was christened the ‘Soho Grifter.’

Fiction Meets Reality: The Role of Vivian Kent

While Inventing Anna includes characters inspired by actual individuals who crossed paths with Sorokin, such as legal professionals, the character of Vivian Kent is a narrative invention. Vivian serves as the journalist in the series, intrigued and captivated by Anna’s story, further blurring the lines between fact and fiction.

Born in Russia, Anna Sorokin moved to the U.S. in 2013, where her criminal activities eventually led to her exposure and arrest, marking the end of her high-society con game.

0
Crime Russia United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Meru County Residents Grapple with Livestock Theft and Human-Wildlife Conflicts

By Israel Ojoko

Keefe D Seeks House Arrest Citing Health, Decision Postponed by a Week

By Bijay Laxmi

Fatal Shooting of Two Women Adds to Cicero's Rising Violence

By Muhammad Jawad

Mother-Daughter Suicide in Thailand: The Dark Role of a Cult?

By BNN Correspondents

Lancaster Man Arrested For Consecutive Convenience Store Robberies ...
@Crime · 1 min
Lancaster Man Arrested For Consecutive Convenience Store Robberies ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Road Rage Shooting in Northeast Houston: An Investigation Underway

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Road Rage Shooting in Northeast Houston: An Investigation Underway
Urgent Manhunt for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect Darrell Esau in Central Arkansas

By Safak Costu

Urgent Manhunt for 'Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Darrell Esau in Central Arkansas
Albanian Duo Sentenced for Large-Scale Cannabis Cultivation in South Wales

By Geeta Pillai

Albanian Duo Sentenced for Large-Scale Cannabis Cultivation in South Wales
West Yorkshire’s Frontline Protectors Face Alarming Assault Rates

By Wojciech Zylm

West Yorkshire's Frontline Protectors Face Alarming Assault Rates
Latest Headlines
World News
Illinois Basketball Triumphs Despite Star Player's Suspension
1 min
Illinois Basketball Triumphs Despite Star Player's Suspension
Roscommon Defeats Armagh to Secure National Hurling Division 3A League Title
1 min
Roscommon Defeats Armagh to Secure National Hurling Division 3A League Title
Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal
1 min
Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal
Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry
1 min
Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry
Son Pak Fu's Race to Glory: Aiming for Victory at Albatross Handicap
1 min
Son Pak Fu's Race to Glory: Aiming for Victory at Albatross Handicap
Pakistan's Need for Improved Governance: A Retired Lieutenant General's Perspective
1 min
Pakistan's Need for Improved Governance: A Retired Lieutenant General's Perspective
Mother-Daughter Suicide in Thailand: The Dark Role of a Cult?
1 min
Mother-Daughter Suicide in Thailand: The Dark Role of a Cult?
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Victories
1 min
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Victories
Women's College Basketball: Iowa Triumphs Over Michigan State, Top Teams Prepare for Upcoming Games
1 min
Women's College Basketball: Iowa Triumphs Over Michigan State, Top Teams Prepare for Upcoming Games
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app