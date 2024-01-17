Unusual Theft in Dunedin: Wallet Stolen, Lottery Tickets Purchased, Suspect Apprehended

On a seemingly ordinary day in Dunedin, a 54-year-old man found himself at the center of an unexpected crime. His simple request for money at an Anderson Bay Road petrol station, met with refusal, led to a chain of events involving theft, bemusing purchases, and quick law enforcement action.

A Casual Encounter Turns Criminal

The man approached a woman at the petrol station, asking for money. However, when she declined, he seized an opportunity while she was distracted and stole her wallet. His subsequent actions, however, were far from ordinary. Instead of lying low or making a quick getaway, the man boldly made his way to a supermarket.

Unusual Purchases and Alerted Authorities

With the stolen debit card in hand, he proceeded to purchase 30 scratch lottery tickets and two packs of cigarettes. The unusual volume of the lottery tickets and the sudden transactions made on the stolen card did not go unnoticed. It quickly raised suspicions and alerted the authorities.

Swift Police Action

Thanks to the prompt alert, the police were able to quickly locate and apprehend the man. Ironically, he was caught before he had the opportunity to scratch the lottery tickets. The items bought with the stolen funds were swiftly confiscated by the police. Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond confirmed that the man was apprehended and the scratch tickets remained unscratched, marking a swift end to an unusual crime story.