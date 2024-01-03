en English
Crime

Unusual Theft at Ohio Bar: Cardboard Cutout of Bengals’ Star Tee Higgins Stolen

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
On the night of December 26th, in the heart of Milford, Ohio, an unusual theft took place at Mainstreet Social, a popular local bar. The stolen item? A cardboard cutout of Cincinnati Bengals’ star player, Tee Higgins.

A Surprising Heist

At around 11:15 p.m., as patrons were enjoying their drinks and the bar’s convivial atmosphere, an individual made a swift exit from the establishment. This person was not just leaving empty-handed but was seen on video carrying the life-size cutout of Tee Higgins. Adding to the peculiar nature of the event, it appeared that several people were waiting outside for the thief, potentially accomplices in this unconventional theft.

Seeking Answers

Mainstreet Social swiftly took to Facebook to share the CCTV footage of the theft. The bar staff, together with fans of the Bengals’ star, have been left bemused and puzzled by the incident. They are currently seeking to identify the person responsible for the theft, hoping that bringing attention to the matter will help retrieve the cutout.

More than Just a Cutout

This incident has garnered attention not just due to its unusual nature, but also because of the popularity of the player in question. Tee Higgins is a well-loved member of the Cincinnati Bengals, and his cardboard effigy was a beloved feature of the bar. Its disappearance has left a Bengals-shaped hole in the heart of Mainstreet Social and its patrons, a testament to the impact of sports and its stars on community spaces.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

