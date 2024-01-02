Unusual Domestic Burglary Case Ends with Suspended Sentence for Belfast Man

Ryan Galbraith, a 28-year-old man from east Belfast, has been handed a four-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a domestic burglary.

In a startling incident that unfolded on November 12, Galbraith broke into his mother’s home at Laird Park, spiriting away with a silver ring, two cherished framed photographs, and a box of Heroes chocolates.

Upon investigation, local authorities were able to recover the stolen items at Galbraith’s residence on Crumlin Road. The swift recovery of these items brought a modicum of relief to an otherwise distressing event.

A Unique Case

Defence counsel Chris Sherrard attempted to elucidate the unusual circumstances surrounding the case. Sherrard argued that Galbraith’s actions were committed in a ‘fit of pique’ following his unsuccessful attempts to heal the rift with his mother.

He underscored that this was a burglary of a different nature, one fuelled by personal emotions rather than the familiar motives of funding a drug habit or other illicit activities.

Judge’s Verdict

Presiding over the case, District Judge Alan White conceded that the domestic nature of the burglary warranted a custodial sentence.

However, he chose to suspend the sentence for two years, factoring in the unique circumstances that led to this unfortunate event. The ruling highlights the complexities of law enforcement when familial conflicts take a criminal turn.