Crime

Unusual Domestic Burglary Case Ends with Suspended Sentence for Belfast Man

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Unusual Domestic Burglary Case Ends with Suspended Sentence for Belfast Man

Ryan Galbraith, a 28-year-old man from east Belfast, has been handed a four-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a domestic burglary.

In a startling incident that unfolded on November 12, Galbraith broke into his mother’s home at Laird Park, spiriting away with a silver ring, two cherished framed photographs, and a box of Heroes chocolates.

Upon investigation, local authorities were able to recover the stolen items at Galbraith’s residence on Crumlin Road. The swift recovery of these items brought a modicum of relief to an otherwise distressing event.

A Unique Case

Defence counsel Chris Sherrard attempted to elucidate the unusual circumstances surrounding the case. Sherrard argued that Galbraith’s actions were committed in a ‘fit of pique’ following his unsuccessful attempts to heal the rift with his mother.

He underscored that this was a burglary of a different nature, one fuelled by personal emotions rather than the familiar motives of funding a drug habit or other illicit activities.

Judge’s Verdict

Presiding over the case, District Judge Alan White conceded that the domestic nature of the burglary warranted a custodial sentence.

However, he chose to suspend the sentence for two years, factoring in the unique circumstances that led to this unfortunate event. The ruling highlights the complexities of law enforcement when familial conflicts take a criminal turn.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

