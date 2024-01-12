Unusual Birthday Celebration Leads to Arrests in Pune

In a peculiar incident in Pune, four individuals were taken into custody for celebrating the birthday of their imprisoned friend in an unusual and intimidating manner. The birthday celebration involved a cake decorated with the image of Yerwada jail and a sword used for cutting it. The entire event took place outside the prison, causing unrest and fear among the public.

The Unconventional Celebration

The arrested individuals, identified as Om Burud, Aniket Katurde, Aniket Dhotre, and Vishal Ratnakar, decided to mark their friend’s birthday in a rather unorthodox style. They had a cake made with the depiction of Yerwada jail, where their friend is currently locked up, and chose to cut it with a sword. Additionally, a minor was also detained in connection with the event. Their act was captured in a video that later went viral, drawing the attention of the city police.

Police Intervention

Police Havaldar Shridhar Shirke, who filed the First Information Report (FIR) at the Chaturshringi police station, took prompt action against the individuals. The act, seen as a display of intimidation and an attempt to create terror, led to the swift arrest of the accused. The charges against them include unlawful assembly, rioting, and rioting while armed.

Implications of the Act

While the intention behind the celebration remains unclear, its implications are undeniably concerning. The use of a sword, a weapon that symbolizes power and threat, coupled with a cake representing the jail, sends a disturbing message. It not only glorifies crime but also raises questions about the security and order in the city. The incident underscores the need for proactive policing and stricter regulations to prevent such occurrences and maintain public safety.