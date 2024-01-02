en English
Crime

Unsuspecting Thief Fakes Disability, Steals Over $830 Worth of Clothing

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:55 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
Unsuspecting Thief Fakes Disability, Steals Over $830 Worth of Clothing

Authorities in East Lampeter Township, Pennsylvania, are currently in pursuit of an unidentified suspect, who cleverly disguised himself as a disabled individual and executed a theft at the renowned Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Outlet. The suspect, who presented himself as a wheelchair-bound customer, entered the store and navigated around by shuffling his feet. The incident, which occurred in broad daylight on December 21, was recorded on the store’s surveillance cameras. These cameras captured the suspect as he collected various clothing items, discreetly placing them on his lap.

A Surprising Twist

In an unexpected turn of events, the suspect shockingly rose from the wheelchair to his feet, transferred the stolen merchandise onto the wheelchair’s seat, and then exited the store nonchalantly, pushing the wheelchair ahead of him. The audacity of the suspect, who faked a disability to commit the theft, has left the authorities and the public in disbelief.

The Hunt is On

The total worth of the clothing items stolen by the suspect exceeded a substantial $830. The East Lampeter police department has initiated a thorough investigation and is actively looking for the suspect. Surveillance photos of the suspect have been released to the public, and the police are urging anyone possessing information about the suspect to come forward and assist in the investigation.

A Call to Action

This incident not only highlights the audacious tactics used by criminals but also underscores the importance of public vigilance. The police believe that with the public’s help, they can swiftly bring the suspect to justice. As the hunt for the suspect intensifies, this incident serves as a reminder to all that crime can take place anywhere, anytime, and in the most unsuspecting manners.

Crime United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

