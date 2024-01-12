en English
Crime

Unspecified Incident Triggers Lockdown at Glasgow’s Lourdes Secondary School

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:09 pm EST
Unspecified Incident Triggers Lockdown at Glasgow’s Lourdes Secondary School

An unprecedented incident has triggered an atmosphere of unease in the vicinity of Lourdes Secondary School in Cardonald, Southside Glasgow. The school’s periphery has been barricaded with police tape, and a considerably large police force, involving a number of detectives, has descended onto the scene. This sudden development has sent ripples of fear and apprehension through the local community, with residents clamouring for clarity on the nature of the incident.

Immediate Response to the Incident

A spokesperson from Glasgow City Council has confirmed that the school staff were quick in responding to the incident, which took place outside the school premises. The emergency services were promptly informed and are now present on site. However, the specifics of the incident have been kept under wraps, further fuelling the anxiety among the residents.

Safety Measures Taken by the School

In a shocking revelation, it has been learned that the incident involved an assault on a 14-year-old boy, who has since been taken to the hospital. Following this, the school was temporarily closed, and the main gates were sealed off with police tape. Prior to the lockdown, all students were allowed to vacate the premises, while some were kept indoors by the school staff. The school administration, keen on ensuring the safety of their students, has reassured parents of their children’s security amidst the unfolding situation.

Community’s Call for Transparency

The incident has sparked a wave of distress among the residents, who are seeking transparency and a clear explanation of the events. As the investigation continues, they are holding onto hope that the authorities will offer more insight into the matter, easing their worries and restoring peace in the community.

Crime Education
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

