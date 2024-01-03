en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Unsolved Mystery: Law Enforcement Intensifies Search for Unidentified Woman in Cincinnati

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:13 pm EST
Unsolved Mystery: Law Enforcement Intensifies Search for Unidentified Woman in Cincinnati

On a chilly November day in Cincinnati, behind the old North Fairmount Presbyterian Church, a gruesome discovery was made: a dismembered torso of a woman. More than sixty days have passed since that grim finding, yet her identity remains a mystery, prompting intensified efforts from local and national law enforcement agencies to uncover the truth.

Detailed Investigation and Collaboration

The Cincinnati Police have joined hands with the FBI and Buckeye Search and Rescue to deepen the search around the area where the body was found. Despite the relentless pursuit, the victim’s identity continues to elude them. She is a Black female, estimated to be in her late 20s or early 30s, with no tattoos or any other distinctive markings. According to Hamilton County’s Coroner, Lakshmi Sammarco, the woman likely died around November 3 or 4.

Uncovering Clues and Dismissing Rumors

A significant piece of information emerged from the autopsy, suggesting that the victim might have been pregnant about two years ago. However, it remains uncertain whether the pregnancy was carried to term. The FBI is diligently investigating any potential links to other killings. For now, though, no such connections have been established. Captain Steve Saunders of the Cincinnati Police has firmly dismissed the circulating rumors of a serial killer operating in Cincinnati.

A National Issue

Given the lack of clues regarding the woman’s local ties, Saunders considers the search for the woman’s identity to be a national issue. The search operation, anchored by the FBI and local police, continued into Wednesday. The unsolved case of the unidentified woman serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that law enforcement agencies face in their quest for justice. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Cincinnati Police Department or the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
12 seconds ago
St. Mary's Home for Children Under Fire After State Investigation Exposes Abuse
The tranquility of North Providence was disrupted when an eight-month investigation by the state Office of the Child Advocate exposed a dark underbelly at St. Mary’s Home for Children. This residential treatment center, once a haven for young residents, was found with substantial safety concerns and abusive living conditions. The investigation was instigated following an
St. Mary's Home for Children Under Fire After State Investigation Exposes Abuse
South Carolina Man Charged with Murder: A Tragic End for Kandace Nicole Adams
6 mins ago
South Carolina Man Charged with Murder: A Tragic End for Kandace Nicole Adams
Escalating Threats Against Public Officials Pose Risk to Democratic Process
6 mins ago
Escalating Threats Against Public Officials Pose Risk to Democratic Process
Goshen Resident Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting Operation
3 mins ago
Goshen Resident Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting Operation
Montreal Food Bank Hit by Theft: Urgent Call for Donations
3 mins ago
Montreal Food Bank Hit by Theft: Urgent Call for Donations
Kingston Police in Search of Donation Jar Theft Suspect
4 mins ago
Kingston Police in Search of Donation Jar Theft Suspect
Latest Headlines
World News
Bishop Kelly's Peter Minnaert Crowned 2023 Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year
22 seconds
Bishop Kelly's Peter Minnaert Crowned 2023 Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler: Navigating Fame and Allegations in the Pursuit of Greatness
28 seconds
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler: Navigating Fame and Allegations in the Pursuit of Greatness
Snook Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Valley Mills in Close Non-District Game
32 seconds
Snook Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Valley Mills in Close Non-District Game
Arkansas Razorbacks Set to Bolster Offensive Line with Key Transfers
41 seconds
Arkansas Razorbacks Set to Bolster Offensive Line with Key Transfers
High Stakes High School Basketball: A Tale of Three Teams
44 seconds
High Stakes High School Basketball: A Tale of Three Teams
Alabama Tight End Miles Kitselman Announces Transfer
2 mins
Alabama Tight End Miles Kitselman Announces Transfer
Brewers and Dodgers Swap Left-Handed Pitchers in Trade
2 mins
Brewers and Dodgers Swap Left-Handed Pitchers in Trade
Democracy vs Autocracy: The Global Political Landscape in 2024
3 mins
Democracy vs Autocracy: The Global Political Landscape in 2024
Congressman Davidson Proposes Significant Change in Drawing Congressional Districts
3 mins
Congressman Davidson Proposes Significant Change in Drawing Congressional Districts
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
55 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app