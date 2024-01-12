en English
Crime

Unsolved Homicide in Utah: The Brutal Murder of Massage Therapist Yuping Jiao

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST
Unsolved Homicide in Utah: The Brutal Murder of Massage Therapist Yuping Jiao

On January 4, in the quiet suburb of Salt Lake City, Utah, a tragedy unfolded that sent shockwaves through the community. Yuping Jiao, a 45-year-old Chinese immigrant and massage therapist, was brutally murdered at A+ Massage in Midvale, where she worked.

A Brutal Attack

The Unified Police Department, responding to the distress call, found Jiao’s lifeless body at the scene. The autopsy report revealed she had been stabbed multiple times in what the police described as a ‘brutal and tragic homicide’. At the time, Jiao was working alone, leaving her vulnerable to the attacker or attackers.

Motive Remains Unknown

Weeks after the incident, the motive behind this heinous act remains shrouded in mystery. Despite several theories, the authorities are yet to establish a concrete line of investigation. The lack of suspects and arrests only deepens the enigma surrounding this case.

Call for Public Assistance

With the trail running cold, the police are now turning to the public for assistance. They believe that someone out there holds the key to unlocking this case. Contact details have been disseminated for anyone who might have tips related to the case. The case number to reference is 24-1164. Potential informants can reach out to the Unified Police Department dispatch or directly contact Sgt. Allen or Detective Moore via the provided email addresses.

As the hunt for the perpetrator continues, the community lives in fear and a sense of deep loss. The tragic demise of Yuping Jiao is not just an attack on a 45-year-old massage therapist, but a brutal assault on the sense of safety and security in Midvale. As the authorities pledge to leave no stone unturned in their quest for justice, the community can only hope for closure and for justice to be served.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

