Crime

Unsettling Wave of Vandalism Hits Public Parks in Oita, Japan

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Unsettling Wave of Vandalism Hits Public Parks in Oita, Japan

In the tranquil city of Oita, situated in southwestern Japan, the serenity has been shattered by a spate of vandalism incidents. Four public parks have become the stage for these destructive acts, with toilets and sinks in their restrooms systematically destroyed. The first incident surfaced on January 3, when the remnants of a shattered sink were discovered at Makihira Jido Koen, a local children’s park.

Unraveling the Mystery

The following day, on January 4, the wave of vandalism continued to surge. Makihayazono Koen park reported damage to a toilet tank and a traditional Japanese-style toilet. The city’s custodial staff, who oversee the parks, confirmed that these facilities were intact as of 10 a.m. on January 2, illustrating the rapid progression of these acts.

(Read Also: Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!: From Manga to Anime)

Expanding the Investigation

Further inspection on January 4 unveiled the scope of vandalism, which had extended to two other parks within the city: Takami Jido Koen and Makinishi Jido Koen. Sinks in these parks had also fallen victim to the vandals, with a rock discovered near a demolished sink at Takami Jido Koen, potentially serving as a chilling clue to the destructive methodology employed.

(Read Also: Death Threat to Manga Artist Asanagi: A Gritty Tale of Artistry Amidst Intimidation)

Security Concerns

Notably, the affected parks are all located within an 800-meter radius of each other, suggesting a potential pattern or targeted approach. Compounding the issue is the lack of security measures in these parks. The restrooms are open to the public 24/7, and the absence of security cameras leaves these locations vulnerable to such acts of vandalism. The city’s municipal government and the police are now engaged in an intense investigation to unravel the mystery behind these incidents and ensure the safety of public facilities.

Crime Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

