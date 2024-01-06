Unsettling Wave of Vandalism Hits Public Parks in Oita, Japan

In the tranquil city of Oita, situated in southwestern Japan, the serenity has been shattered by a spate of vandalism incidents. Four public parks have become the stage for these destructive acts, with toilets and sinks in their restrooms systematically destroyed. The first incident surfaced on January 3, when the remnants of a shattered sink were discovered at Makihira Jido Koen, a local children’s park.

Unraveling the Mystery

The following day, on January 4, the wave of vandalism continued to surge. Makihayazono Koen park reported damage to a toilet tank and a traditional Japanese-style toilet. The city’s custodial staff, who oversee the parks, confirmed that these facilities were intact as of 10 a.m. on January 2, illustrating the rapid progression of these acts.

Expanding the Investigation

Further inspection on January 4 unveiled the scope of vandalism, which had extended to two other parks within the city: Takami Jido Koen and Makinishi Jido Koen. Sinks in these parks had also fallen victim to the vandals, with a rock discovered near a demolished sink at Takami Jido Koen, potentially serving as a chilling clue to the destructive methodology employed.

Security Concerns

Notably, the affected parks are all located within an 800-meter radius of each other, suggesting a potential pattern or targeted approach. Compounding the issue is the lack of security measures in these parks. The restrooms are open to the public 24/7, and the absence of security cameras leaves these locations vulnerable to such acts of vandalism. The city’s municipal government and the police are now engaged in an intense investigation to unravel the mystery behind these incidents and ensure the safety of public facilities.

