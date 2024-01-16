Unsettling Daylight Assault and Robbery: 13-Year-Old Boy Attacked in Brooklyn

In a shocking incident that has sent tremors through Brooklyn, a 13-year-old boy was brutally assaulted and robbed in broad daylight. The horrendous attack unfolded around 3:15 p.m. on Friday at the crossroads of 17th Street and Fourth Avenue, located in the South Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

Unsuspecting Victim, Ruthless Attackers

The unsuspecting victim fell prey to a trio of assailants – two men and a woman. In a display of ruthless aggression, the perpetrators used belts as weapons to strike the boy multiple times. The savage beating, however, was not the end of the boy's ordeal. The assailants forcibly confiscated his sneakers before making their escape.

A Rapid Escape, A City on Alert

Following the assault, the trio made a swift escape, blending into the crowd and disappearing into the Prospect Avenue train station. They boarded a Manhattan-bound R train, leaving behind a shaken neighborhood and a city on high alert. On the following Monday, authorities released surveillance images of the suspects, hoping to quicken their apprehension.

Identifying the Assailants

Despite the immediate measures taken by the NYPD, no arrests have been made as of Tuesday. The suspects are described as having dark complexions. The female suspect, identified through her distinctive red braids, was last seen in a pink hoodie, black jacket, pants, and sneakers. One male suspect was clad in a gray hoodie, dark blue jacket and pants, and white sneakers, while the other male was spotted in a blue and black jacket, black Adidas track pants, and gray sneakers, his short braids a distinguishing feature. The young victim, showing remarkable resilience, declined medical treatment for the injuries sustained during the horrific incident.