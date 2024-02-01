Young Man Detained for Alleged Male Genital Theft Sparks Jigawa Investigation

In a startling incident that has shaken Jigawa State, 24-year-old Habib Kachalla has been detained by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for the alleged theft of male genitals. Kachalla, hailing from Yan-Ciyawa village in Yobe State, was apprehended following a series of complaints from five teenage victims from Gida Dubu Quarters, Dutse LGA, Jigawa State. The disturbing chain of events came to light on January 29, 2024, when a 14-year-old boy reported his genitals had been stolen, leading to Kachalla's arrest later that evening.

Upon interrogation, Kachalla made a shocking confession. He admitted to accepting an offer of N20,000 from an unidentified individual he encountered in Nguru LGA, Yobe State. The offer was to partake in the heinous crime of stealing male organs, a practice often associated with superstitious beliefs and the prospect of monetary gain. Kachalla confessed that this was his first foray into such a crime.

Restitution and Investigation

Following his confession and with the intervention of the NSCDC, Kachalla returned the stolen genitals to the victims. The bizarre and chilling nature of the crime has left the community in shock and raised questions about the prevalence of such disturbing practices rooted in superstition. State Commandant Muhammad Danjuma has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident, post which Kachalla is expected to face prosecution.