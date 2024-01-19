Unsealed Search Warrants Reveal New Details in UNC Campus Shooting Case

In a shocking revelation, three federal search warrants, recently unsealed in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, have brought to light new details in the case of a University of North Carolina (UNC) graduate student who shot his professor in a campus classroom. The incident, which occurred on August 28, involved the student, Tailei Qi, and his professor, Dr. Zijie Yan, who were reportedly embroiled in an argument moments before five gunshots rang out within the walls of Caudill Laboratories.

Advertisment

A Closer Look into the Incident

The search warrants have allowed investigators to delve deeper into the circumstances leading up to the tragic incident. According to the documents, Qi had visited a gun range shortly before the shooting. Further, a search of Qi's apartment following the shooting revealed a notebook containing details of firearm website forums, a virtual marketplace where guns are sold and discussed.

The Mental State of the Shooter

Advertisment

In a subsequent development, Qi was deemed unfit for trial. A judge stated that Qi likely suffers from untreated schizophrenia, a condition that impairs his ability to comprehend his situation, aid in his defense, or understand court proceedings. As a result, Qi has been committed to Central Regional Hospital in Butner for psychological treatment.

Unraveling a Web of Intrigue

The search warrants have also shed light on Qi's illegal possession of a firearm. As a student visa holder, Qi was barred from legally possessing a firearm. Furthermore, Qi had access to a female student's UNC email account. The significance of this access and its connection to the case, if any, remains unknown.