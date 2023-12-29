Unsealed Files Reveal Tony Blair’s Initial Resistance to Soham Murder Inquiry

Recently unsealed documents reveal an unexpected stance taken by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in the aftermath of the Soham murders, a case that rattled the United Kingdom in August 2002.

The sensitive files disclose that Blair initially resisted calls for a public inquiry into the heartbreaking killings of schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman by Ian Huntley.

Blair’s Initial Opposition to an Inquiry

Despite a notorious history of multiple allegations of rape and other sexual offences reported to Humberside Police, Huntley was able to procure a job as a school caretaker.

This shocking revelation sparked a nationwide debate about the efficacy of the vetting processes in place at the time.

Home Secretary David Blunkett staunchly pushed for a public inquiry, but Blair initially suggested a more discreet review conducted by a ‘sensible person, reasonably eminent.’