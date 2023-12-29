en English
Crime

Unsealed Files Reveal Tony Blair’s Initial Resistance to Soham Murder Inquiry

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:52 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:34 am EST
Unsealed Files Reveal Tony Blair’s Initial Resistance to Soham Murder Inquiry

Recently unsealed documents reveal an unexpected stance taken by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in the aftermath of the Soham murders, a case that rattled the United Kingdom in August 2002.

The sensitive files disclose that Blair initially resisted calls for a public inquiry into the heartbreaking killings of schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman by Ian Huntley.

Blair’s Initial Opposition to an Inquiry

Despite a notorious history of multiple allegations of rape and other sexual offences reported to Humberside Police, Huntley was able to procure a job as a school caretaker.

This shocking revelation sparked a nationwide debate about the efficacy of the vetting processes in place at the time.

Home Secretary David Blunkett staunchly pushed for a public inquiry, but Blair initially suggested a more discreet review conducted by a ‘sensible person, reasonably eminent.’

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

