en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Unrest in Port Moresby: Pay Cut Protest Spurs Looting

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Unrest in Port Moresby: Pay Cut Protest Spurs Looting

In an unexpected turn of events, Port Moresby, the bustling capital of Papua New Guinea, is currently experiencing a state of unrest. The city’s disciplinary forces have initiated a stop work action, protesting against pay cuts. This move has inadvertently created a window for opportunistic looting, with Waigani and Hohola bearing the brunt of the chaos.

Unrest and Looting in Hohola and Waigani

As the city’s law enforcement took to the streets in protest, opportunistic looters seized the moment to cause havoc in various parts of the city. Videos have surfaced, capturing scenes of the general public participating in the looting at Hohola. The escalating disorder in these areas has led local residents to be on high alert, especially during the afternoon commute.

Impact on Local Businesses

The ongoing unrest has had a ripple effect on local businesses. Shops in Waigani, a significant commercial hub, have shuttered in response to the situation. Given the prevailing circumstances, it is predicted that other major shopping centers will likely follow suit, amplifying the impact on the city’s commerce and daily life.

Looking Ahead

As the city grapples with the current state of affairs, further details about the situation, including responses from the authorities and potential resolutions, will be reported in the Post-Courier on Thursday, January 11, 2023. This ongoing situation serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of social order and the rapid pace at which circumstances can shift.

0
Crime Papua New Guinea
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Las Cruces Police Officer Faces Second-Degree Murder Charges: A Case That Shook the Nation
On a quiet October morning in 2023, Las Cruces police officer Felipe Hernandez, a 44-year-old veteran of the force, approached Teresa Gomez in her car, setting in motion a tragic sequence of events that would end in her untimely death and a subsequent charge of second-degree murder for Hernandez. The incident, which played out at
Las Cruces Police Officer Faces Second-Degree Murder Charges: A Case That Shook the Nation
Missing 85-Year-Old Man Found Safe in Kentucky, Returns Home
9 mins ago
Missing 85-Year-Old Man Found Safe in Kentucky, Returns Home
Conway Brawl: Arrests, Community Outrage, and an Ongoing Investigation
10 mins ago
Conway Brawl: Arrests, Community Outrage, and an Ongoing Investigation
Community in Shock as Local Man Found Dead Outside Westminster Church
2 mins ago
Community in Shock as Local Man Found Dead Outside Westminster Church
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Steps Aside Amid Shoplifting Allegations
7 mins ago
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Steps Aside Amid Shoplifting Allegations
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Steps Aside Amid Shoplifting Allegations
7 mins ago
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Steps Aside Amid Shoplifting Allegations
Latest Headlines
World News
Leadership Vacuum in Hawkins, Texas: Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem Resign
33 seconds
Leadership Vacuum in Hawkins, Texas: Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem Resign
Iowa Republicans Brace for Record-Breaking Cold in 2024 Caucuses
1 min
Iowa Republicans Brace for Record-Breaking Cold in 2024 Caucuses
Injury Concerns for NFC Playoff Teams as Postseason Approaches
2 mins
Injury Concerns for NFC Playoff Teams as Postseason Approaches
Rising Sun Turf Club to Host Major Horseracing Event
2 mins
Rising Sun Turf Club to Host Major Horseracing Event
Montana Records First Pediatric Flu Death Amid Rising Respiratory Illnesses
2 mins
Montana Records First Pediatric Flu Death Amid Rising Respiratory Illnesses
Nuun Hydration and Orangetheory Fitness Team Up: A New Era in Workout Hydration
3 mins
Nuun Hydration and Orangetheory Fitness Team Up: A New Era in Workout Hydration
Mastering Focus: Techniques to Improve Concentration and Minimize Distractions
3 mins
Mastering Focus: Techniques to Improve Concentration and Minimize Distractions
Mayo Clinic and Techcyte Unveil AI-Driven Digital Pathology Platform
3 mins
Mayo Clinic and Techcyte Unveil AI-Driven Digital Pathology Platform
Google and Samsung Join Forces for Quick Share Launch
4 mins
Google and Samsung Join Forces for Quick Share Launch
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
1 hour
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
4 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
8 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app