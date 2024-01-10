Unrest in Port Moresby: Pay Cut Protest Spurs Looting

In an unexpected turn of events, Port Moresby, the bustling capital of Papua New Guinea, is currently experiencing a state of unrest. The city’s disciplinary forces have initiated a stop work action, protesting against pay cuts. This move has inadvertently created a window for opportunistic looting, with Waigani and Hohola bearing the brunt of the chaos.

Unrest and Looting in Hohola and Waigani

As the city’s law enforcement took to the streets in protest, opportunistic looters seized the moment to cause havoc in various parts of the city. Videos have surfaced, capturing scenes of the general public participating in the looting at Hohola. The escalating disorder in these areas has led local residents to be on high alert, especially during the afternoon commute.

Impact on Local Businesses

The ongoing unrest has had a ripple effect on local businesses. Shops in Waigani, a significant commercial hub, have shuttered in response to the situation. Given the prevailing circumstances, it is predicted that other major shopping centers will likely follow suit, amplifying the impact on the city’s commerce and daily life.

Looking Ahead

As the city grapples with the current state of affairs, further details about the situation, including responses from the authorities and potential resolutions, will be reported in the Post-Courier on Thursday, January 11, 2023. This ongoing situation serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of social order and the rapid pace at which circumstances can shift.