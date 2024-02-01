Unrest in New Juaben: Royal Stool Room Breach and Rising Suicides

As the sun set on New Juaben traditional area in Koforidua, the tension was palpable. The usual calm was shattered when the divisional police commander led a group, including heavily armed men from the Counter Terrorism Unit, to forcibly enter the sacrosanct stool room of the Adwampong royal family. Their stated goal: to change the locks. This audacious act, however, ignited a confrontation with the queen mother of the royal family, Nana Akosua Afrakoma, who vehemently opposed the removal of the black stool, a significant element in the enstoolment ceremony of a new Chief.

The Queen Mother's Standoff

Nana Akosua Afrakoma, the queen mother, expressed that the Chief-to-be was not her choice, a sentiment echoing in the silent corridors of the palace. In a daring act, her son and daughter were detained by the police after attempting to file a complaint, exacerbating the already tense situation.

Surge of Suicides

In a separate, yet equally disturbing development, New Juaben has been rocked by a series of suicides. A man named Yaw Christopher was found dead with human remains and items used for rituals in his room, while a young police officer took his own life by shooting. These incidents have raised concerns about the morale among Ghana police officers, following a series of similar events across the country.

A Desperate Act in Assin Fosu

Adding to the grim tally, a 58-year-old man in Assin Fosu committed suicide after a prolonged struggle with illness. This tragic end underscores the urgent need for mental health support in the region. Amidst the turmoil in New Juaben, these events serve as a stark reminder of the silent crises unfolding in the shadows.

As the night falls on New Juaben, the royal family, the police, and the people brace for what comes next. The tension, while palpable, remains a silent specter, a threat to the peace of New Juaben. The unfolding events have left an indelible mark on the traditional area, leaving its inhabitants to wonder: What comes next?