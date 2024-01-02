Unraveling the Schengen Visa Scam: An Investigation in Progress

An investigation has been launched into a suspected case of Schengen Visa forgery, a crime that has sent ripples through the Ernakulam Rural district. The probe, conducted by the District Crime Branch, revolves around a 50-year-old woman from Kaduthuruthy, Kottayam, who allegedly attempted to travel to Paris via Qatar with a fraudulent Schengen Visa.

Unraveling the Visa Scam

The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, applied for the Schengen Visa after her initial application was turned down. She was deported back to Kochi from Qatar when authorities discovered that her visa was counterfeit. The incident raises concerns about the security checks and procedures at Kochi airport, where she was granted clearance to travel despite her fake visa.

The Price of Deception

Reports suggest that she might have paid around 7 lakh for the counterfeit visa. The fraudulent document is believed to have been arranged by a resident of Thrissur. As the Crime Branch delves deeper into the case, the Thrissur connection hints at a probable network involved in the visa scam.

Legal Proceedings and Further Investigations

The woman, who has previously worked abroad, appeared before the court on January 1, and was subsequently granted bail. As the Crime Branch continues to record her statement and carry out an in-depth investigation, many unanswered questions linger. The case not only highlights the desperate measures individuals may resort to in order to travel abroad but also underscores the need for stringent checks and balances to prevent such fraudulent activities.