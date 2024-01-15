Unraveling the Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Former Postmaster’s Fight for Justice

In a sweeping wave of miscarriage of justice, Shathyan Shiju, a 57-year-old former postmaster from west London, found himself wrongfully accused of embezzling £20,000. The repercussions of the false accusation wreaked havoc on his life, leading him to the brink of suicide and leaving him in financial ruin. In the midst of this turmoil, he expressed his admiration for Yvonne Tracey, describing her as a courageous woman, and extended his full support for her campaign to secure Sir Ed’s parliamentary seat.

The Heart of the Scandal

Shiju, who once managed a Post Office in Tolworth within Sir Ed’s constituency, is now seeking a financial settlement. The wrongful accusations cost him his business and home. His recollections of the ordeal paint a grim picture, detailing the public humiliation and abuse he endured and the aggressive interrogation tactics used by a Post Office investigator, akin to mafia threats. His narrative underscores the urgent need for mental health treatment, a consequence of his traumatic experience.

A Light on the Horizon

On a broader scale, the scandal that Shiju was caught in implicates Sir Ed Davey, the former Minister for the Post Office. Public demand for Davey to return his knighthood has surged, due to his role in the Post Office Horizon scandal and his subsequent refusal to intervene despite being asked to investigate. The appointment of the CEO of the Post Office took place under his watch, and he later served as a consultant for the lawyers defending the Post Office, garnering a substantial income.

Repercussions and Calls for Justice

Public demand for justice was ignited by the four-part ITV drama ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’, which sheds light on the gross injustices caused by the faulty IT system. The spillover from the scandal also affected Paula Vennells, the former chief executive of the Post Office, who decided to return her CBE amidst the controversy. Proponents for justice argue that relinquishing knighthoods and honours would be a significant step towards acknowledging and rectifying the scandal’s damage.

The British government has pledged to exonerate and compensate the persecuted postmasters, with more than 750 of them having been accused of theft due to the flawed accounting software. However, the road to justice seems long, with the honours system in the UK under scrutiny, and pressures mounting for further reforms of the Post Office and potential criminal charges against Fujitsu or the Post Office if found culpable.