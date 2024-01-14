en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Unraveling the Natalia Grace Age Controversy: Child or Con Artist?

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:08 am EST
Unraveling the Natalia Grace Age Controversy: Child or Con Artist?

The tale of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian orphan afflicted with a rare form of dwarfism, has engrossed the United States with its unsettling blend of contradiction and mystery. Adopted in 2010 by the Barnett family of Indiana, Natalia was initially perceived as a six-year-old girl. This perception was soon overthrown by the Barnetts, who maintained that Natalia was a grown woman masquerading as a child. Their assertions were based on her physiological development, including pubic hair and menstrual cycles, and her allegedly aggressive behavior.

The Barnett’s Allegations

According to the Barnetts, Natalia’s demeanor was far from innocent. They reported incidents of her standing over their beds brandishing a knife and attempts to poison Kristine Barnett. Consequently, they sought to have her age legally altered and left her alone in an apartment upon relocating. Natalia, however, has consistently disputed these claims, portraying herself as the victim of physical abuse by Kristine, and asserting her childhood status at the time.

Legal Proceedings and Public Reaction

The controversy reached a fever pitch when the Barnetts were apprehended in 2019, facing charges that ranged from neglect to endangering a dependent’s life. The trial and subsequent testimonies have yet to provide unequivocal answers to lingering questions – was Natalia a child or an adult during the alleged episodes?

Unraveling the Mystery

Natalia’s Ukrainian roots, her initial adoption by an unidentified couple in 2008, and eventual placement with the Barnetts after the initial adoption fell through, have only added to the intrigue. A recent DNA test claiming she was nearly 22 years old at the time of the controversy further muddies the waters. The nation watches on, captivated, as the debate continues between the Barnetts and other interested parties.

0
Crime Ukraine United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
11 mins ago
Mumbai Police Bust Illegal Call Center Duping US Nationals
In a swift operation, the Mumbai police apprehended 10 individuals from an illegal call center in the bustling Andheri suburb, a significant move in the fight against cybercrime. The call center, located in Summit Business Bay, was found to be the hub of a sophisticated scheme defrauding US nationals under the guise of legitimate online
Mumbai Police Bust Illegal Call Center Duping US Nationals
Bishop of Chelmsford Reflects on Brother's Murder and Its Profound Impact
38 mins ago
Bishop of Chelmsford Reflects on Brother's Murder and Its Profound Impact
Magarini Death Mystery: Woman Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances
50 mins ago
Magarini Death Mystery: Woman Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances
Ecuador Prison Riots: Hostages Freed Amidst Military Crackdown
12 mins ago
Ecuador Prison Riots: Hostages Freed Amidst Military Crackdown
The Peculiar Case of the Stolen Mop Bucket in Solosolo
25 mins ago
The Peculiar Case of the Stolen Mop Bucket in Solosolo
Edinburgh Detectives Investigate Alleged Rape in Abbeyhill
35 mins ago
Edinburgh Detectives Investigate Alleged Rape in Abbeyhill
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden's Smoothie Diversion: Yemen Questions Go Unanswered
2 mins
Biden's Smoothie Diversion: Yemen Questions Go Unanswered
Maldives President Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
5 mins
Maldives President Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
7 mins
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
9 mins
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
10 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
10 mins
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
13 mins
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
15 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
15 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
22 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app