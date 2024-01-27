Unraveling the Complex Case of a 20-year-old Cybercriminal Who Attacked His Parents

In a shocking twist of events, a 20-year-old man identified as Daniel Bamidele, was arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, for attacking his parents with a machete. The incident, which unfolded in the family's home, was spurred by a complex web of accusations and beliefs, unveiling a disturbing narrative of cybercrime, familial conflict, and superstition.

The Attack

According to eyewitness accounts, the assault took place when Daniel's mother, Titilayo, returned home from a church program. Daniel, who was waiting for her, launched into a violent rage, attacking her with a machete. His father, trying to intervene, also fell victim to the attack. It was only when neighbours intervened that Daniel was restrained and the machete confiscated.

Behind the Violence

Daniel's actions were not triggered in a vacuum. In his confession, he admitted to being involved in cybercrime, colloquially dubbed as 'yahoo business.' He claimed that the proceeds from his illicit activities had allowed him to build a three-bedroom bungalow. Furthermore, he had promised to establish a shop for his mother, but accused her and his elder brother of defrauding him of N2.5 million.

Superstition and Deception

At the heart of the conflict was a belief in superstition. Daniel accused his parents of providing him with a fake name which, he alleged, led to the failure of a black magic soap given to him by a white garment church priest. This soap, he believed, was supposed to bring him good fortune. His parents staunchly denied these allegations. His mother vehemently rejected any claims of stealing from her son, while his father attributed Daniel's actions to his mental illness and consumption of a native medicine that induced sleep.