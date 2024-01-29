Spanish Judge Joaquín Aguirre has extended an ongoing investigation into the alleged connections between Carles Puigdemont's associates and Russian officials before the events of October 1. The probe, part of Operation Volhov, seeks to discern if there was collusion with foreign powers to harm Spain, a move that could constitute high treason.

Unveiling Hidden Alliances

Significant evidence suggests personal relationships between those under investigation and Russian, German, or Italian nationals with diplomatic or intelligence ties. These relationships appear to be aimed at gaining political and economic influence in Catalonia, had it declared independence. The judge has pointed to potential negotiations promoted by Puigdemont with the Kremlin before and after October 2017.

The Role of Víctor Tarradellas

Víctor Tarradellas, the CDC's secretary of international relations, emerges as a key figure in this narrative. Communications reveal Tarradellas had high-level contacts with former Russian diplomat Nikolay Sadovnikov. The two are believed to have discussed Russia's future invasion of Ukraine. Tarradellas is also reported to have made trips to Moscow and planned to involve a Catalan figure in talks regarding Russia's offers to Catalonia.

Unraveling the Catalan Connection

According to Tarradellas' testimony to the judge, Puigdemont met with Russian emissaries offering military and economic support for an independent Catalonia. However, Puigdemont reportedly did not take the offers seriously. These meetings took place on October 24 and 25, 2017, at the Casa dels Canonges. The Russian emissaries allegedly promised 10,000 Russian soldiers and cryptocurrency financing to support Catalonia's independence.

The Implications

The investigation reveals a web of international alliances and covert negotiations with potentially far-reaching implications. If true, the allegations could shake the very foundations of democracy in Spain and the European Union, triggering a chain of events that could destabilize the region and beyond. The investigation continues, with the world watching closely as the truth slowly unravels.