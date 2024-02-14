Unprecedented $100,000 Reward Offered in 24-Year-Old 'Subway Murders' Case

A quarter of a century has passed since the horrific 'Subway murders' in Jefferson County, yet the memory lingers, and the quest for justice remains. Today, the reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible has been increased to an unprecedented $100,000.

A Valentine's Day Tragedy

On February 14, 2000, high school sweethearts Nicholas 'Nick' Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell were brutally shot to death in a Subway restaurant near Columbine High School. The echoes of their laughter and dreams were silenced around 12:47 a.m., leaving a community in shock and mourning.

A Community's Unanswered Questions

Investigators suspect that an unknown intruder or intruders entered the Subway restaurant and took the lives of two young souls who had their whole lives ahead of them. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has been actively working on the case since the tragedy occurred, and they believe someone in the community has crucial information that could lead to an arrest.

A Renewed Call for Justice

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, in collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, is now offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in the 'Subway murders.' This substantial increase in the reward signifies the community's unwavering determination to bring justice to the families of Nick and Stephanie and to finally close this heart-wrenching chapter.

As the 24th anniversary of the 'Subway murders' approaches, the memory of Nick and Stephanie continues to resonate within the hearts of their loved ones and the community at large. The human element of this story transcends the mere facts and figures—it is a tale of love, loss, and the relentless pursuit of justice. Today, we stand together, resolved to uncover the truth and ensure that those responsible for the 'Subway murders' are held accountable.

Key Points: