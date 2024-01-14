en English
Barbados

Unnatural Death Investigation Underway as Body Discovered on Brownes Beach

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:51 am EST
Unnatural Death Investigation Underway as Body Discovered on Brownes Beach

The quiet shores of Brownes Beach in St. Michael, Barbados were awash with early morning sunlight when the tranquility was shattered by the discovery of a body near the water’s edge. The deceased has now been identified as 39-year-old Alec Orlando Bourne of Sealy Land, Bank Hall. This unsettling discovery was reported to the police on Saturday morning by an anonymous caller who had noticed the lifeless figure near the Bay Street Esplanade.

Police Investigation Underway

In an immediate response, the Barbados Police Service launched an investigation into what they are currently deeming as an ‘unnatural death’. Detailed examination of the crime scene is underway as officers comb the beach and adjacent areas for any evidence. The naked state of the body has added an additional layer of mystery to the case.

Public Assistance Sought

Recognizing the potential importance of eyewitness accounts and local knowledge, the police have called upon the public for assistance. They are urging anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding Bourne’s death to come forward. This appeal extends to anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the vicinity of the beach or has knowledge of Bourne’s activities in the days leading up to the discovery of his body.

Unraveling the Mystery

The police are committed to unraveling the events leading to Bourne’s demise. As they probe deeper into the case, they hope to not only determine the cause of death but also identify any potential suspects or witnesses. The objective is to piece together the puzzle and provide some closure to a community shocked by this unexpected death.

Barbados Crime
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

